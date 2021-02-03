Don Cheadle to Appear in ‘The Falcon and the Winter’

During the Marvel Studios presentation at Disney’s Investor’s Day Meeting back in Decembe, Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, revealed that Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes aka War Machine would be getting his own series on Disney+, titled Armor Wars. Now, thanks to a recent interview, we will be seeing Rhodes a lot sooner.

While speaking with the BroBible’s Post Credit Podcast, Cheadle revealed that James Rhodes will return for Marvel Studios’ second Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

“That’s some of the fun of the MCU, that we all get to show up in each other’s stories, and there are ways that we’re cross-platforming these characters, and they become storylines, sometimes, in the movies. And then these storylines in the movies become storylines in the shows.”

“It’s really a fun and interesting and, by all imagination, completely open-ended — this can go anywhere. It’s great, I can’t wait to get in the room with the writers and figure out how all those things [connecting Armor Wars to the MCU] happen. You know, Rhodey shows up in Winter Soldier and Falcon’s show. So, it can be a lot.”

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, reprise their MCU roles as Sam Wilson aka the Falcon and Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier, Daniel Bruhl returns as the Sokovian villain Baron Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. The series will also feature Wyatt Russell as John Walker aka U.S. Agent, as well as Danny Ramirez, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Erin Kellyman, all in unknown roles.

The six-episode original series is directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.