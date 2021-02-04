‘Andor’ Disney+ Series Adds Directors Ben Caron and Susanna White

Production is currently underway on the Disney+ Rogue One prequel series Andor. Toby Haynes (Black Mirror) is already set to direct some episodes, and will now be joined by some new directors.

According to Discussing Film, veteran directors Ben Caron (The Crown) and Susanna White (Nanny McPhee Returns) have joined the project and will direct an undisclosed amount of episodes.

Read: Rodger & Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’ Coming to Disney+ February 12

Further details on the series, which is in pre-production, are being kept under wraps; however, we do know the series is being aimed as a “spy-thriller.” Take a look at the synopsis below:

“Follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise the role of Andor, which he originated in the 2016 film. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

Diego Luna will reprise his Rogue One role as Cassian Andor. Also reprising their roles are Jimmy Smits as Bail Organa, Alistair Petrie as General Draven, and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, with newcomers Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, Adria Arjona, and Kyle Soller, all in unknown roles.

Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, wrote and serve as showrunner for the series, which takes place five years before the events of the film. Additional writers on the series include Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler), Beau Willimon (House of Cards), and Stephen Schiff (The Americans).

The series is set to debut on Disney+ in 2022, and will reportedly consist of 12 episodes.