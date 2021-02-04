Rodger & Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’ Coming to Disney+ February 12

The wait is finally over. When the clock strikes twelve on Friday, February 12, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+.

The beloved televised movie musical stars Brandy in the title role and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother, alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox.

Originally premiering on November 2, 1997, to sixty million viewers during The Wonderful World of Disney on ABC, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella became an instant fan favorite, beloved by critics and audiences alike and earning 7 Emmy Award nominations. Celebrated for its diverse representation, sweeping musical acts, and unforgettable songbook, the 1997 film features an incredible array of beloved and original songs by the iconic songwriting duo Rodgers & Hammerstein, including “Impossible,” “In My Own Little Corner,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” “A Lovely Night,” “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?” and more.

In Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, when Cinderella’s cruel stepmother prevents her from attending the Royal Ball, she gets some unexpected help from her Fairy Godmother. The 1997 movie was directed by Robert Iscove, written by Robert I. Freedman, and choreographed by Rob Marshall. Whitney Houston, Debra Martin Chase, Craig Zadan, and Neil Meron served as Executive Producers. Chris Montan was a Producer and Robyn Crawford was an Associate Producer.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will join the “Celebrate Black Stories” collection that is on Disney+ alongside Soul, Black Is King, Black Panther, Hidden Figures, and many more.