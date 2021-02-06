Darcy Lewis Will Appear in Other Marvel Studios Projects, Acccording to Kat Dennings

After her appearance in the first two Thor films, Kat Dennings’ character Darcy Lewis made her triumphant return in the Disney+ hit series WandaVision. Fans weren’t to fond of the character in both Thor or Thor: The Dark World, though, she has been a spinning star, stealing scenes in episodes 4 and 5 of WandaVision.

Now, according to Dennings, we are going to see more of the character after the series comes to an end. The actress, while speaking to Extra shared that she is already apart of some mystery projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“There are some things I’ve done for Marvel that are coming out that are not WandaVision. But I probably can’t say. We’ll just leave it at that.”

It is unknown what project Dennings will appear in but some projects that have already wrapped filming include Shangi-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Black Widow, Eternals, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, which seems the most likely due to her connection in the Thor franchise.

WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Dennings reprises her role as Darcy and Randall Park reprises his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp.

The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. Featuring nine episodes, WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+.