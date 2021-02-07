Super Bowl Spot For ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Released

Today, during the Big Game, viewers got a thrilling, special look at Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic fantasy-adventure Raya and the Last Dragon.

Advance theater tickets for Raya and the Last Dragon in select theaters are now on sale at http://bit.ly/RayaTix

Pre-order Raya and the Last Dragon Premier Access on Disney+ for $29.99 at http://disneyplus.com/raya

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where Raya, a lone warrior, must track down the legendary last dragon to stop an evil force that has returned after 500 years to once again threaten her homeworld.

The film features an outstanding voice cast, including Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Jona Xiao, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong, Alan Tudyk, Gordon Ip, Dichen Lachman, Patti Harrison, Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park, Sung Kang, Sierra Katow, Ross Butler, François Chau and Paul Yen. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada are directing, with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing. Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho are the producers, and Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim wrote the screenplay.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon will be available on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets, at the same time as it is released in select theaters on March 5, 2021.