‘The Disney Beat’ Podcast – Monday Feb 22nd, 2021

Bringing you all of the news from the Disney company that you need to know to start your week for Monday February 22nd, 2021:

New ticketed event at Disney California Adventure

Disneyland annual passes might be time stamped

annual passes might be time stamped Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary announcements

50th Anniversary announcements New rides in Epcot for its 40th

for its 40th The Walt Disney Company wowed investors once again

once again Disney Plus subscriber count shattering expectations

Hong Kong Disneyland opens again, for the third time

opens again, for the third time How ABC, Disney Channel, FX, and ESPN is keeping Disney afloat

WandaVision is very, VERY popular

popular Secrets of Sulphur Springs heads to Disney+

Choir and Own the Room … two new documentaries headed to Disney+

headed to Disney+ The Falcon and The Winter Solider and Cruella trailers break records

Making of WandaVision is headed to streaming

is headed to streaming New casting news for Ms Marvel

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gets a composer

gets a composer Yes… we have to talk about Gina Carano

Rian Johnson ‘s Star Wars Trilogy update

‘s Star Wars Trilogy update Over 170,000 votes determined THIS is Disneyland’s BEST ride

Follow your host Sean Nyberg on his Facebook page, Twitter, or Instagram at @SeanNyberg



Don’t forget to follow our The DisInsider Facebook page, or find us on Twitterand Instagram at @theDisInsider and of course, for all the breaking news, at www.TheDisInsider.com

CLICK BELOW TO STREAM ‘THE DISNEY BEAT’ ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST APP:

You can find a full list of podcasting apps that carry The Disney Beat here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1411612

Please subscribe to the show and rate and review it if you enjoy it!

Related