‘The Disney Beat’ Podcast – Monday Feb 22nd, 2021

9 hours ago Sean Nyberg

Bringing you all of the news from the Disney company that you need to know to start your week for Monday February 22nd, 2021:

  • New ticketed event at Disney California Adventure
  • Disneyland annual passes might be time stamped
  • Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary announcements
  • New rides in Epcot for its 40th
  • The Walt Disney Company wowed investors once again
  • Disney Plus subscriber count shattering expectations
  • Hong Kong Disneyland opens again, for the third time
  • How ABC, Disney Channel, FX, and ESPN is keeping Disney afloat
  • WandaVision is very, VERY popular
  • Secrets of Sulphur Springs heads to Disney+
  • Choir and Own the Room … two new documentaries headed to Disney+
  • The Falcon and The Winter Solider and Cruella trailers break records
  • Making of WandaVisionis headed to streaming
  • New casting news for Ms Marvel
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gets a composer
  • Yes… we have to talk about Gina Carano
  • Rian Johnson‘s Star Wars Trilogy update
  • Over 170,000 votes determined THIS is Disneyland’s BEST ride

