‘The Disney Beat’ Podcast – Monday Feb 22nd, 2021
Bringing you all of the news from the Disney company that you need to know to start your week for Monday February 22nd, 2021:
- New ticketed event at Disney California Adventure
- Disneyland annual passes might be time stamped
- Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary announcements
- New rides in Epcot for its 40th
- The Walt Disney Company wowed investors once again
- Disney Plus subscriber count shattering expectations
- Hong Kong Disneyland opens again, for the third time
- How ABC, Disney Channel, FX, and ESPN is keeping Disney afloat
- WandaVision is very, VERY popular
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs heads to Disney+
- Choir and Own the Room … two new documentaries headed to Disney+
- The Falcon and The Winter Solider and Cruella trailers break records
- Making of WandaVisionis headed to streaming
- New casting news for Ms Marvel
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gets a composer
- Yes… we have to talk about Gina Carano
- Rian Johnson‘s Star Wars Trilogy update
- Over 170,000 votes determined THIS is Disneyland’s BEST ride
