Lucasfilm’s ‘Andor’ Prequel Series Will Feature Both Obi-Wan And Ahsoka Tano

Up until now, Cassian Andor’s forthcoming prequel series has been shrouded in a bit of mystery. Aside from Diego Luna’s titular rebel, only one other character familiar to Star Wars fans has been confirmed to appear – and it isn’t the lovable sassy droid sidekick K-2S0 (at least not at first, anyway).

However, today our friends over at The Illuminerdi have exclusively revealed that Obi-Wan Kenobi will cross paths with Andor. While it isn’t entirely clear how the two could meet, the site theorizes that Kenobi’s relationship with Senator Organa could be key. The rebellion is, after all, what links Organa and Andor.

In addition to this scoop, Corey Van Dyke, one of the hosts of the Star Wars news show Kessel Run Transmissions, tweeted out that Kenobi wouldn’t be alone in appearing in Andor. He hinted that fans should expect to see Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano too.

Kenobi won’t be the only Force sensitive character appearing in Andor. Someone has a contract for multiple projects as well. #Fulcrum pic.twitter.com/H42ow1AlXw — Corey Van Dyke (@Corey_WolfPack) March 3, 2021

It’s especially unclear how she and Andor would cross paths though. Should she appear alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi it could potentially mark the first time the characters interact in a live action series. Unless, of course, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s series drops on Disney+ before Andor.

As of right now Andor is slated to drop on Disney+ in July of 2022. There is no release date for Kenobi’s series. Andor is currently in production in London, while Obi-Wan Kenobi is slated to begin principal photography later this month.

In addition to Diego Luna – and apparently McGregor and Dawson – Andor will star Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O’Rielly reprising her role as Mon Mothma.

Sources: The Illuminerdi, Kessel Run Transmissions

