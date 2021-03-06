David Beckham Soccer Series Reportedly in Development For Disney+

Disney has long been known for giving us some of the greatest sports films of all-time, with classics based true stories such as Remember The Titans, Mirace, and Cool Runnings, as well as originals like Angels In The Outfield and The Mighty Ducks. With Disney+ in full motion, it presents the opportunity for the studio to dive into more sports-related projects.

According to The Sun, the studio has inked a major deal with soccer superstar David Beckham to develop and star in a brand- new series that will see Beckham as mentor who will work with a group of young footballers from an inner city team who play in the east end of London. Casting on the project has reportedly already begun this past week.

The Sun is a tabloid with a very hit-or-miss reliability, and should be considered a rumor at this time. Also, I’d imagine the series will be rolled out worldwide due to the popularity of the sport worldwide. Here is a is what the source close to the situation told The Sun:

David was approached by Disney+ about making the show and he was very taken with the idea because it really reflects his own experiences growing up. Plus he’s still so committed to young talent in the game. Disney thought David was an ideal mentor for the group. He came from nothing to become one of the best footballers and most famous people in the world. He’ll be seen helping to inspire and encourage these youngsters on their own individual journeys. It was a huge coup for Disney to get David on board. For him it’s about sharing his passion for the game and helping these youngsters out as much as he can.

Disney+ will be filled with new sports projects including The Might Ducks: Game Changers, set to debut next month, and the basketball series Big Shot starring John Stamos. The studio is also in active development on films based on the lives of NBA superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chris Paul. Grown-ish executive producer Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry recently signed a deal to develop and original film with NBA champion Steph Curry.

David Beckham is one of Britain’s most iconic athletes whose name is also an elite global advertising brand. He was captain of the English national team from 2000 to 2009, scored in three different FIFA World Cups, and played midfield for clubs in Manchester, England, Madrid, Spain, and Milan, Italy. He also won the MLS Cup playing for Los Angeles Galaxy, where he elevated the popularity of soccer in United States in 2011 and 2012.

