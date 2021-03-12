‘Descendants: The Royal Wedding’ Coming to Disney Channel This Summer

The Descendants trilogy was a major hit for Disney Channel, and fans have always asked if a continuation is possible. Now, we finally have answer that should please those fans.

Today, Disney Channel has announced that Descendants: The Royal Wedding, an animated special that invites viewers to Mal and King Ben’s wedding, will premiere this summer on Disney Channel.

The original cast from the trilogy will return to voice their now iconic characters, including Dove Cameron as Mal, Sofia Carson as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay, Mitchell Hope as Ben, Sarah Jeffery as Audrey, Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother, China Anne McClain as Uma, Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad, Anna Cathcart as Dizzy, Dan Payne as Beast, Bobby Moynihan as Dude the Dog, and Cheyenne Jackson as Hades.

The special will acknowledge the absence of the character Carlos, played by the late Cameron Boyce, in the storyline and Boyce’s memory also will be honored in the telecast. Boyce tragically passed away in July 2019 due to ongoing medical conditions.

Descendants: The Royal Wedding by Sara Parriott & Josann McGibbon and Ricky Roxburgh is based on the Descendants movies by Parriott & McGibbon. Le Cube serves as producer, with Salvador Simó set to direct.

The fan-favorite Disney Channel Original Movies Descendants, Descendants 2, and Descendants 3 rank as the top-rated cable movies among kids and tweens for 2015, 2017, and 2019, respectively. Each DCOM’s soundtrack reached the top spot on the Billboard chart, and the soundtracks for Descendants and Descendants 2 are gold-certified.

