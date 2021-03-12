James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ Expected To Top All-Time Box Office (Again) This Weekend

It might be nearly two years since Avengers: Endgame was released in theaters, but it’s been approximately a year and a half since it eclipsed James Cameron’s Avatar as the highest grossing movie of all time at the worldwide box office. Thanks to a re-release last China this weekend though, it looks like Avatar might just take the throne back though.

According to Deadline, after the film’s re-release it grossed an additional $5.8 million just last weekend alone . Avengers: Endgame only ever grossed approximately $7.4 million more than Avatar did. As a result of the film’s ongoing engagement overseas it’s projected to make up that $1.6 million difference and then some putting right back on top of Endgame.

We won’t know for sure until Sunday when global box office totals for the weekend pour in.

For years ‘King of the Box Office” has been a coveted title in Hollywood. Prior to Avatar claiming the title in 2010, it belonged to yet another one of James Cameron’s films Titanic. Though many films have come close to topping either of the two, Avengers: Endgame was the first to actually succeed after a theatrical run that lasted approximately 34 weeks.

Regardless of who’s on top though, Disney wins because it owns both franchises.

