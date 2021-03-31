Kelvin Harrison Jr. To Play Classical Musician Chevalier de Saint-Georges In New Biopic

According to Deadline, Kelvin Harrison Jr. is currently in talks to play the classical French musical prodigy Joseph de Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges in an upcoming film from Searchlight Pictures.

The story is based off a pitch by writer Stefani Robinson (Atlanta) and, so far, Stephen Williams (Watchmen) is on board to direct.

The illegitimate son of an a French slave and a plantation, de Saint-Georges defied the odds and grew up to make a name for himself as a master violinist and composer in 18th century France. Despite becoming a prominent socialite though, he would ultimately meet his downfall as a result of an affair with a married Noblewoman and a dispute with the notorious Marie Antoinette.

With unforgettable and star-making performances in films like Monsters and Men, Luce, and Waves, over the last few years Harrison Jr. has made quite the name for himself in Hollywood. He last starred as the late Fred Hampton in Aaron Sorkin’s Academy Award nominated The Trial of the Chicago 7, and can next be seen in Baz Luhrman’s upcoming Elvis biopic as B.B. King, as well as the next season of Euphoria.

Source: Deadline

