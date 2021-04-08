First Look at Jude Law as Captain Hook in ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

We recently received our first look at the Jolly Roger, Captain Hooks ship for the upcoming Disney+ live-action adaptation of Peter Pan, Peter Pan & Wendy. Now, we get our first look at the famous villain himself.

Thanks to the folks at DailyMail, they have revealed set photos giving us our first look at Jude Law as Captain Hook. In the photos, we can see Law is donning Hook’s classic red look with long locks and an mustache. However, it looks like he is keeping the hook under wraps.











All images via DailyMailUk

Based on J. M. Barrie’s novel “Peter and Wendy” and inspired by the 1953 animated classic, Peter Pan & Wendy is the timeless tale of a young girl who, defying her parents’ wishes to attend boarding school, travels with her two younger brothers to the magical Neverland. There, she meets a boy who refuses to grow up, a tiny fairy and an evil pirate captain, and they soon find themselves on a thrilling and dangerous adventure far, far away from their family and the comforts of home.

The film also stars Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) as Tinkerbell; Ever Anderson (Black Widow) as Wendy; Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) as Peter Pan; Molly Parker (House of Cards) as Mrs. Darling; Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Mr. Darling; newcomers Joshua Pickering as John; Jacobi Jupe as Michael and Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily; and Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show) as Smee.

The film is directed by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon) and produced by Jim Whitaker (Pete’s Dragon). Peter Pan & Wendy will premiere on Disney+ in 2022.

