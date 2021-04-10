Disney Has Developed a Real Lightsaber

10 hours ago Josh Sharpe

According to those who attended a recent press conference, The Walt Disney Company has developed a real, working lightsaber.

At the “A Special Look Inside Disney Parks” press conference, Chairman of Disney Parks Josh D’Amaro revealed this lightsaber to a crowd who were instructed they were not allowed to take photos or videos. After removing it from the box, D’Amaro reportedly commented “it’s real”.

Though the lightsabers currently offered at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge have proven to be a huge hit with fans, Disney is always looking to innovate and help create new technologies of tomorrow. A patent filed by the company in 2017 reveals that this has been in the works for some time. Though officially called a “sword device with retractable, internally illuminated blade”, the description makes it clear that it is indeed a lightsaber.

Expect to see an official announcement at some point later this year. For more information, check out the official patent linked above as well as a Twitter thread by Carlye Wisel below.

Source: Collider

