Disney Nabs Multiple BAFTA Award Wins

We are still in the thick of awards season, with the Academy Awards just a couple weeks away. This weekend was the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards, and The Walt Disney Company took home quite a few trophies.

Pixar’s Soul won for Best Animated Feature, beating out fellow Pixar film Onward and Apple TV’s Wolfwalkers. Soul also took on the award for Best Score from composers Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross. Reznor and Ross were also nominated in the category for Mank.

Searchlight Pictures Nomadland continued its award season dominance, taking home awards for Best Film, Best Director for Chloe Zhao, Best Leading Actress for Frances McDormand, and Best Cinemtography for Joshua James Richards.

Directed by Docter (Inside Out, Up) and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray (Pixar short Lou), Soul features an all-star voice cast that includes, Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained), Tina Fey (Muppets Most Wanted), Phylicia Rashad (Creed), Angela Bassett (Black Panther), Ahmir Questlove Thompson (The Roots), and Daveed Diggs (Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid). Soul is now streaming on Disney+.

Nomadland follows a woman who embarks on a journey through the American West after losing everything during the recession. Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film stars Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Charlene Swankie, and Linda May. The film is currently available to stream on Hulu.

