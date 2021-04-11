Pictures from ‘Andor’ Set Revealed

New pictures from the highly anticipated Star Wars series Andor have just come to light.

Noah Outlaw, co-host of Kessel Run Transmissions, posted some pictures from the set to his Twitter account. As he notes, several of the characters are wearing outfits similar to Orson Krennic from Rogue One. Because Andor takes place shortly before that film, this is hardly a surprise. Outlaw also notes that the set is reminiscent of Canto Bight, the casino planet from The Last Jedi.

These are not the first photos from the set to be seen. In January, aerial photos of the set found their way online.

The Tweet in question is provided below.

New Andor set pics!



Some Imperials wearing outfits similar to Krennics in R1.



Also getting Canto Bight vibes from this set. pic.twitter.com/VaQg3nUawJ — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) April 11, 2021

Andor will center on the character of Cassian Andor, as introduced in the 2016 film Rogue One. Diego Luna will reprise his role as the titular character. He will be joined by new cast members Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller. Genevive O’Reilly will also reprise her role as Mon Mothma from Rogue One. The show is developed by Tony Gilroy for Disney+ and is expected to release sometime in 2022.

