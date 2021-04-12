Disney Launching New Site as Disneyland Resorts Prepares to Reopen

Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park is the centerpiece of Fantasyland, and one of the most recognizable structures in the world. Surrounded by beautiful flowers and whimsical topiary, the Disneyland landmark beckons park visitors to explore the different realms of the place “Where Dreams Come True.” (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

We are just weeks away from the Disneyland Resort finally reopening after a year-long shut down due to the coronavirus. As the company is putting the final touches on those plans, they are gearing up to launch a new website that will allow guests to print tickets, vouchers, and gift cards for the resort.

The new vacation planning website will help Disney guests as they plan and organize their Disney vacations. The site is being launched just in time for the reopening of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Per The Walt Disney Company:

As we resume operations in support of Disneyland Resort reopening, please be advised of changes to fulfillment of Walt Disney Travel Company (WDTC) vacation packages that include hotel reservations and theme park tickets, plus optional add-ons such as transportation vouchers and gift cards. In the next few days, WDTC will launch a secure digital website where Guests will be able to access and print tickets, vouchers and gift cards at their convenience through a secure link, provided via email or on the Guests Disney account prior to their hotel arrival. In conjunction with this new digital fulfillment system, WDTC will transition away from manually packaging and delivering these entitlements to Guests’ hotels in advance of arrival. Guests with travel packages for April 29, 2021 and later will begin receiving communication regarding these changes five days prior to their hotel arrival and the adjusted distribution process will be included in WDTC’s booking flow on Disneyland.com and via phone. For questions, Guests can contact WDTC at 714-720-5060.

Disneyland and Disney’s California will reopen on April 30th and we have some answers to some of the questions you may have about the reopening. Where can you park? Where can you eat? How do you get a ticket? We have all the information you need here.

