Avengers Campus to Open June 4th at Disney’s California Adventure

All Avengers Assemble. It’s finally time for the world to meet the Avengers Campus. Gabriel Gibaldi the Public Relations from the Disney Parks Blog has announced the Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure will open on June 4th. This is more great news coming out of the Disneyland Resort which will reopen on April 30th after being closed for over a year due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Avengers Campus will be split into different locations hosted by different Avenger characters. You will be able to live out your superhero dreams alongside some of your favorite characters from the Avengers. The Disney Parks Blog offered a sneak peek into the new all-immersive land. Here is what they had to share inside the new land.

The campus will be anchored by Guardians of the Galaxy Mission Breakout and the new WEB Slingers: A Spiderman Adventure. It will be the first Disney ride-through attraction featuring Spider-Man. The attraction will allow you to team up with and test your web-slinging skills alongside your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Should be a blast for the entire family.

There will be many fun and amazing dining options at the new Avenger Campus. Pym Test Kitchen will be a food innovation science lab where the food and drinks tell a story. Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp use “Pym Particles” to grow and shrink just about anything. There will be many options to taste and try in the test kitchen. They will have a “Pym-ini” which is a panini served by the slice or has a big sandwich and also the plant-based option large and micro meatballs with pasta.

Throughout Avengers Campus, Super Heroes will come to life in more exciting ways than ever. You may have heroic encounters with Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, the Dora Milaje, Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor and even villains like Loki, some of whom are making their first appearances at the park.

Dr. Strange will train nearby recruits at his ancient sanctum. He will teach you about the mystic arts by bringing his sanctum to life with powerful spells. Nighttime will be an entirely different story when the sanctum is transformed into mystic lights and pulsating colors.

This land has been years in the making and I for one am so excited to see that it’s finally opening. There were lots of people complaining, how can you take away bug’s land? I assure you all on June 4th, all of your worries will be taken away. Stick with us here at The Disninsider as we continue to bring you all the news from the Disney parks.

