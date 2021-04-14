Brittany O’Grady To Headline ABC’s ‘Epic’

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Brittany O'Grady attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

It’s been a while since we last got any news about ABC’s new fairy tale series Epic. However, today we’ve learned from Deadline that Brittany O’Grady has landed the lead role in the series’ pilot.

O’Grady’s most known for her role on Fox’s Star, as well as the critically panned Black Christmas remake.

Created by Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, the minds behind the network’s wildly popular Once Upon A Time, Epic will once again delve into some of the most iconic fairy tales and fables of all time by reinventing them for a more modern audience. Unlike Once Upon A Time though, this will be an anthology series. Whether that means each episode will be totally unrelated, or if the entire season will be unrelated to future seasons (should the show get picked up) remains to be seen.

Previously, it was announced that actress Eleanor Fanyinka would star in the series but, while that is still true, with O’Grady nabbing the absolute lead it appears that she will be a supporting cast member.

Expect more casting announcements soon.

Source: Deadline

