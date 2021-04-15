Mads Mikkelsen Cast in ‘Indiana Jones 5’

It seems that Mads Mikkelsen has boarded yet another huge Hollywood franchise.

This morning, Deadline reported that Mads Mikkelsen will be appearing in the upcoming Indiana Jones sequel alongside the previously announced Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. This will be the third franchise under the Disney banner that Mikkelsen stars in, following Marvel’s Doctor Strange and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Though specific details on Mikkelsen’s character have not yet been revealed, it is likely that he will play the major villain of the film. Previously, he starred as a villain in the James Bond franchise and was the titular character in the NBC television series Hannibal. His next project is playing Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, replacing Johnny Depp.

He most recently starred in the 2020 Danish film Another Round, which has been nominated for multiple awards, including two Oscars.

The fifth entry in the Indiana Jones series is to begin production this summer, with a current release date of July 29, 2022. The film will be directed by James Mangold, (Ford v Ferrari, Logan), who is also writing the film along with frequent collaborators Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. It will be produced by Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshal, and Simon Emanuel. John Williams is returning to compose the score.

