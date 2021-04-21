Veteran Director James Griffith To Helm ABC’s ‘Epic’ Pilot

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Phil Mccarten/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10264912bv) James Griffiths, Director/Executive Producer from "A Million Little Things", arrives at the 12th Annual Television Academy Honors, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles 12th Annual Television Academy Honors - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 May 2019

ABC’s latest foray into fairy tales has finally found a director – at least for its pilot anyway.

According to Deadline, BAFTA-nominee James Griffiths has been announced as the director of the first episode of the forthcoming anthology series Epic. He will also executively produce the episode.

Griffiths is no stranger to Disney and ABC Signature studios, having just directed a handful of episodes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers for Disney+. In the past he’s also directed episodes of A Million Little Things, black-ish, and Stumptown.

As Deadline points out, his involvement with Epic is almost certain to be a good omen for it as nine of the total eleven pilots he’s worked on have gone on to receive full season orders.

Created by Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, the minds behind the network’s wildly popular Once Upon A Time, Epic will once again delve into some of the most iconic fairy tales and fables of all time by reinventing them for a more modern audience. Unlike Once Upon A Time though, this will be an anthology series. Whether that means each episode will be totally unrelated, or if the entire season will be unrelated to future seasons (should the show get picked up) remains to be seen.

Brittany O’Grady and Eleanor Fanyinka will star, with more casting announcements expected soon.

