‘PEN15’ Actress and Comedienne Maya Erskine Joins ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

From middle school to Tatooine!

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, it appears that PEN15 actress and comedienne Maya Erskine has joined the cast of the highly anticipated Star Wars prequel series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

She joins the series in an undisclosed role alongside the previously announced cast members Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (Fast and Furious franchise), Simone Kessell (Terra Nova) and Benny Safdie (Pieces of a Woman).

Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as the titular Jedi for the series, while Hayden Christensen will return to play Darth Vader too. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will also appear in the original roles from the franchise.

Set to take place decades between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope plot details are currently being kept close to the vest. One thing is certain though. At Disney Investor Day this past December, Kathleen Kennedy promised “the rematch of the century” between Kenobi and Vader.

Deborah Chow, who helmed several episodes of the first season of The Mandalorian will both produce and direct the entire series which is reported to consist of 6 hour-long episodes. The series is currently one of several Star Wars series in development for Disney+, alongside Andor and The Book of Boba Fett.

In addition to her turn as a teen in PEN15, Erskine is most known for her adult roles on Man Seeking Woman and Insecure. She also recently appeared in Warner Bros. animated Scooby-Doo reboot, SCOOB!

