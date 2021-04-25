Teaser Trailer for ‘West Side Story’ Released During Oscars Telecast

3 hours ago Josh Sharpe
Property of The Walt Disney Company/20th Century Studios

Disney has just released the teaser trailer for the upcoming 20th Century Studios film West Side Story during the airing of the 93rd Academy Awards.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, “West Side Story” tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Rachel Zegler (María); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works). Moreno – one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody Awards – also serves as one of the film’s executive producers.

The film will open in theaters on December 10, 2021.

