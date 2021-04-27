Amer Chadha-Patel Joins Disney+ ‘Willow’ Series

Amer Chadha-Patel (Aladdin) has joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ Willow sequel series. Chatham-Patel will be the lead male of the series opposite Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz and Erin Kellyman.

As of now, details on the follow up are being kept under wraps. Though basting on production grids, the series will follow a group on a mission to save a kidnapped prince. The members of the team include Dove (Bamber), an unassuming kitchen maid who proves she is the “chosen one” as she embarks on the journey. She is joined by Kit (Cruz), the princess whose twin brother was abducted. Kit is destined to be a leader and ultimately the queen. Kellyman plays Jade, a servant who is Kit’s best friend and moral compass.

According to Deadline, Chadha-Patel will play the fourth member of the group, Boorman, who echoes Val Kilmer’s character in the movie. Boorman is a thief and liar who joins the quest in exchange for getting out of prison.

Warwick Davis will return to reprise his role of Willow Ufgood in the 1988 fantasy classic. Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s Tony Revolori is also onboard in an unknown role. Jonathan Entwistle, known for his series The End of the F***ing World, will be directing the pilot of the show.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jon M. Chu, Jonathan Kasdan, Wendy Mericle, Ron Howard and Imagine Television will serve as executive producers, with Roopesh Parekh and Hannah Friedman as co-executive producers. Additionally, Bob Dolman will serve as consulting producer with Julia Cooperman as producer.

Lucasfilm plans to start production on the Willow series in April 2021 in Wales, where the original film was shot. The show is being ordered for an 8-episode first season, but the hope is for it to continue as an ongoing series.

