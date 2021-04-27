Everything Coming To Disney Plus In May 2021

As April draws to an end, we look ahead to the month of May 2021 and all of the amazing content expected on Disney+. The month will start with a bang on May 4th, with the brand new Star Wars: The Bad Batch series. A number of new series will continue to release new episodes, including The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Big Shot, and the month will end with the release of the much anticipated 101 Dalmatians prequel, Cruella, starring Emma Stone.

Here are all of the shows, specials, and movies, coming to Disney Plus in May 2021:

May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 101

May 7

Disney Wander over Yonder

Everyone’s Hero

Flicka 2

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Big Shot: Episode 104

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 107

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 102

May 14

Disney Special Agent Oso

Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps

X-Men: The Last Stand

Life Below Zero (S15)

Race to the Center of the Earth

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 201

Big Shot: Episode 105

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 108

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 103

Read: Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2021

May 21

Disney Big City Greens

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Fury Files (Interstitials)

Ice Road Rescue

Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Inside Pixar: Unpacked

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 202

Big Shot: Episode 106

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 109

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 104

May 28

Bluey Shorts

Disney Sydney to the Max

Kingdom of the Polar Bears

Wicked Tuna

Cruella

Launchpad

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 203

Big Shot: Episode 107

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 110

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 105

