Everything Coming To Disney Plus In May 2021
As April draws to an end, we look ahead to the month of May 2021 and all of the amazing content expected on Disney+. The month will start with a bang on May 4th, with the brand new Star Wars: The Bad Batch series. A number of new series will continue to release new episodes, including The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Big Shot, and the month will end with the release of the much anticipated 101 Dalmatians prequel, Cruella, starring Emma Stone.
Here are all of the shows, specials, and movies, coming to Disney Plus in May 2021:
May 4
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 101
May 7
- Disney Wander over Yonder
- Everyone’s Hero
- Flicka 2
- Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken
- Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
- Big Shot: Episode 104
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 107
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 102
May 14
- Disney Special Agent Oso
- Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps
- X-Men: The Last Stand
- Life Below Zero (S15)
- Race to the Center of the Earth
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 201
- Big Shot: Episode 105
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 108
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 103
May 21
- Disney Big City Greens
- Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures
- Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
- Fury Files (Interstitials)
- Ice Road Rescue
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls
- Inside Pixar: Unpacked
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 202
- Big Shot: Episode 106
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 109
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 104
May 28
- Bluey Shorts
- Disney Sydney to the Max
- Kingdom of the Polar Bears
- Wicked Tuna
- Cruella
- Launchpad
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 203
- Big Shot: Episode 107
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 110
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 105