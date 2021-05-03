Thomas McKenzie Joins Olivia Wilde’s Next Project At Searchlight ‘Perfect’

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Thomasin McKenzie attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Thomasin McKenzie just keeps on winning.

According the Deadline, the breakout star of films such as Leave No Trace and Jojo Rabbit has been tapped as the lead of Olivia Wilde’s next project, Perfect. In the film McKenzie will play Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug, and follow her as she leads the U.S.A’s gymnastic team to the gold for the first time.

Wilde will direct from a script written by Ronnie Sandahl. Production is expected to begin at the start of next year. Disney’s Searchlight Pictures will distribute the film.

Currently, Wilde is putting the final touches on her highly anticipated sophomore effort Don’t Worry Darling, which stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Kiki Layne, Gemma Chan, and Chris Pine. Best known for her work as an actress on House and in films like Tron: Legacy, Wilde broke the mold in 2019 with her directorial debut Booksmart. A universally acclaimed comedy, it established her as a fresh unique force behind the camera. While Perfect might be her third official directorial effort, it’s not the only one in development. There are rumors that Wilde might also be working on a Spider-Woman feature film for Sony too.

McKenzie, on the other hand, can be seen in Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho and M. Night Shyamalan’s Old – both of which will release later this year.

Source: Deadline

Related