Searchlight’s ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Cheetos Movie Finds Its Stars

It’s been nearly two years since it was announced that Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids) was working on a Cheetos-centric movie. While it raised more questions than answers at the time, today we finally have more details on it.

According to Deadline, the film will be officially be titled Flamin’ Hot and tell the true story of Richard Montanez, the man who went from cleaning up the crumbs for Frito Lay as a janitor to using his Hispanic heritage to create one of the company’s most popular snacks: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Synopsis aside, the outlet also brings word that the film has found its stars. Jesse Garcia (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) will play Richard Montanez, while Annie Gonzalez (Gentefied) will play his wife Judy.

After capturing the studio’s attention with her unique and genuine pitch on how to approach the story, Longoria will direct the film. It will be her directorial debut.

In a statement to the press released Tuesday, she said:

“It has been my biggest priority to make sure we are telling Richard Montañez’s story authentically. I am so happy to have two extremely talented and fellow Mexican-Americans on board in these pivotal roles. Jesse and Annie have a deep understanding of our community and will be able to help tell this story of great importance for our culture.”

Linda Yvette Chavez (Gentefied) has also boarded the project to help revise the film’s previous drafts penned by Lewis Colick (October Sky).

Disney’s Searchlight Pictures will produce and distribute the film alongside Franklin Entertainment.

