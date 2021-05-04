Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Launches in 2022 at Walt Disney World Resort, Plus a First Glimpse of The Real Lightsaber

Happy May the 4th everyone. This morning The Walt Disney Company announced that the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at the Walt Disney World Resort will launch in 2022. The announcement came with a teaser, sharing with us how immersive the resort will be.

Yes, that is the “real lightsaber” that has been teased over the last few weeks. The new saber was created by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development.

From the Disney Parks Blog, here is how your journey to a galaxy far, far away begins:

Your adventure begins at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser terminal at Walt Disney World, where you’ll gather with fellow passengers before departing for your intergalactic destination. You’ll soon enter a special Launch Pod and leave your world behind as you make a hyperspace jump to a galaxy far, far away.

You’ll watch through viewports as you approach the massive and magnificent Halcyon starcruiser, which will be your home for the next two nights. For a limited time, Disney’s Hollywood Studios guests can now see a model of the ship on display inside Walt Disney Presents – another special May the 4th surprise!

When the Launch Pod’s airlock slides open, you’ll take your first step into a galaxy far, far away as Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser comes to life all around you. During your stay aboard this glamorous ship, you may interact with an eclectic group of characters both familiar and new, possibly including the starcruiser’s strong and charismatic captain, a plucky ship’s mechanic and a galactic superstar who can captivate an entire room with the crook of one jewel-encrusted purple Twi’lek finger.

This singing sensation will be a featured performer during one of your exquisite dining experiences inside the Crown of Corellia Dining Room, which you can see in this artist concept rendering we’re sharing today for the first time. The enticing supper club’s name is an homage to Corellia, the planet known galaxy-wide for its shipyards that gave us not only the Halcyonstarcruiser, but also the Millennium Falcon. The dining room is a bright and welcoming hall that will offer breakfast and lunch to passengers before transitioning each evening into a lavish multi-course menu of both otherworldly and familiar origins.

As your journey continues, you’ll have the opportunity to train in the ancient ways of the lightsaber, learn more about the inner workings of the Halcyon starcruiser and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu to further your adventure inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. This isn’t storytelling – it’s storyliving, where you’ll see, feel and live Star Wars in a whole new way.

We highly recommend checking out the Disney Parks Blog for more details on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruise. We at The DisInsider will continue to cover this amazing new resort coming to Florida with all the behind the scenes access we can possibly share.

