‘Jedi: Fallen Order 2’ Rumored To Have A 2023 Release

As we know, there are numerous Star Wars games in development and will release over the course of the next few years. However, we have only been getting little crumbs about the sequel to the 2019 hit video game, Jedi: Fallen Order. We know it’s in development; however, that’s as far as we know.

READ: Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Launches in 2022 at Walt Disney World Resort, Plus a First Glimpse of The Real Lightsaber

A new report from Gamereactor reveals that Respawn Entertainment is hoping for a 2023 release. No word when but they may make it a holiday release like its predecessor.

Again, no official word has been disclosed; however, this keeps us hopeful.

If you guys haven’t yet, check out our new gaming series focusing on Jedi: Fallen Order; however, it’s not vanilla game play. We are using an Ahsoka mod, along with a few different mods to make the game drastically different, from a visual point of view. The first two parts are out now with the third one coming out later today.

Also make sure you guys check out our other videos over on our YouTube channel!

Source: Gamereactor

Related