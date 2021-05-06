‘How I Met Your Father’ Will Have Ties To ‘How I Met Your Mother’; Teases Familiar Faces

Since the news of a How I Met Your Mother spin-off, fans are wondering if this is a straight reboot or if it ties into the show’s predecessor. Well, Hilary Duff, who is set to play the lead in the sequel series, dished out some new details on the show.

Duff while speaking to SiriusXM, “I don’t want to give it all away and the script is definitely being changed a little bit. But it does tie in and, you know, hopefully, we’ll have some fun guest appearances from the original cast. There’s great characters and I’m going to get to have another on-set family, another TV family. There’s so much opportunity for love stories with this show because it’s Sophie and then, three dudes. So it’s going down that whole rabbit hole of like, well, which one was the father? And you get to like go through all of Sophie’s young experience of finding love and dating and what that’s like in the modern world.”

No further details were released.

At least How I Met Your Mother fans can rejoice on knowing we may see Ted, Robin, Barney, Marshall, or Lily. Or maybe Carl the Bartender? Who knows.

Following the cancellation of Hilary Duff’s Lizzie McGuire sequel series for Disney+, Hulu has announced that Duff will lead a new 10-episode show for the streaming platform. Titled How I Met Your Father, this series will follow the events of the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which starred Jason Segel, Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Alyson Hannigan and Josh Radnor.

Duff will be playing the character of Sophie. In a similar premise to the original series, she will relate the story of how she met her son’s father during the year 2021. Because the series is a sequel, there is a chance we could see familiar characters pop up throughout the season.

The show is created by This Is Us producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, creators of the original show, will also executive produce.

Karey Burke, president of 20th Television, had this to say regarding the project:

“How I Met Your Mother is a crown jewel in the 20th library and its fans have clamored for more ever since our final broadcast seven years ago. Our genius producers Isaac and Elizabeth who are — wait for it — legendary within our halls, have created a spectacular new take which both honors the original and is entirely their own.”

Source: SiriusXM via Yahoo!

