New Look at ‘Monsters at Work’ Released

Today, IGN exclusively dropped a new first-look image of the upcoming Disney+ series Monsters at Work from Pixar.

MONSTERS AT WORK – “Meet MIFT” (Disney) CUTER, VAL, FRITZ, TYLOR

The photo, which can be found above, features several characters new to the franchise. As we know from previous announcements, the characters from left to right are Cutter, Val, Fritz, Duncan, and Tylor. These characters are voiced by Alanna Ubach, Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, and Ben Feldman, respectively. According to IGN and Disney, this is a scene where Tylor meets the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT) after being reassigned to work with this group of mechanics.

Mindy Kaling replaced the previously announced Kelly Marie Tran for the role of Val. Returning cast members from Monsters, Inc. include John Goodman and Billy Crystal as Sulley and Mike, John Ratzenberger as Yeti, Jennifer Tilly as Celia, and Bob Peterson as Roz.

The series follows the events of the original film and will be released exclusively on Disney+ on July 2, 2021.

