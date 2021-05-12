UK Tour of ‘Toy Story in Concert’ Announced for 2022

Disney has been busy with their theatre news, and it seems like they don’t plan on stopping because they’ve officially announced that Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story will tour the UK in a concert format. Guests will get to watch the classic 1995 film alongside an orchestra who will perform the music and songs live.

The tour will be presented by Senbla (a London based concert production company) and performed by the Novello Orchestra conducted by David Mahoney. This will be the first time that Toy Story in Concert has been performed in the UK, and tickets for the February 2022 performances are on sale here.

Woody and Buzz from the Academy Award-winning Toy Story series.

There are only nine stops, all taking place in February 2022, with only one day of performances at each venue. Noticeably, this isn’t so much a UK Tour, but an England tour with just a couple of stops in other countries. Six of the nine stops are in England, two are in Scotland, one is in Wales, and there are no stops in Northern Ireland. Most UK tours usually make brief stops in the Republic of Ireland due to the proximity to the UK, but much like Northern Ireland, nothing has been announced.

Toy Story was released in 1995 by Disney as part of their original Pixar collaboration deal. It was the first feature-length CGI animated movie ever and went on to earn three Academy Award nominations, including two for Randy Newman. It was also the recipient of a Special Achievement Award “for the development and inspired application of techniques that have made possible the first feature-length computer-animated film”, which was awarded to John Lasseter.

