Visit Portorosso in The New Trailer For Pixar’s ‘Luca’

A new trailer and poster for Disney and Pixar’s upcoming original feature film Luca have debuted. The film, which streams exclusively on Disney+ for all subscribers beginning June 18, 2021, showcases one incredible summer in the Italian seaside town of Portorosso, seen through the eyes of a sea monster named Luca.

Disney and Pixar’s original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

The voice cast features Jacob Tremblay (The Little Mermaid) as Luca Paguro, Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!) as Alberto Scorfano, Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph (Disenchanted) as Luca’s mom Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia’s dad Massimo, Jim Gaffigan (Peter Pan & Wendy) as Luca’s dad Lorenzo, Sandy Martin as Luca’s grandma, and Giacomo Gianniotti as a local fisherman. Pixar Animation Studios’ 24th feature film is directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa (La Luna) and produced by Andrea Warren (Lava, Cars 3). Award-winning composer Dan Romer (Beasts of the Southern Wild, Maniac) created the score.

Via Pixar

