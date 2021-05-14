Cineworld and Disney Make Theatrical Deal in U.S. and UK

Following yesterday’s theatrical updates from Disney, Deadline has reported that Cineworld/Regal has just made a deal with Disney to show their films in theaters.

Many upcoming Disney films will be making their debut both theatrically and on Disney+’s Premier Access platform, including Cruella, Black Widow, and now Jungle Cruise. In the United States, this means that viewers can either watch these films immediately at home with a $30 price tag, or they can go to their local Regal cinema to see them at what will be a less expensive price.

Despite several of their releases going to Disney+, some will be premiering only theatrically including Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in September and 20th Century’s Free Guy in August. Both of these films will have a 45-day theatrical exclusive window before making their way to streaming.

Disney is the third major studio to partner with Cineworld, following Warner Bros. and Universal. In the US, Regal began reopening their cinemas last month, and in the UK, reopening will begin next week.

