Disney+ Shares Sneak Peek at ‘Monsters at Work’

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the first footage for the upcoming Disney+ series Monsters at Work. Well, tonight the streamer surprised fans by dropping a quick sneak peek. You can check out the first look down below courtesy of the official Disney+ Twitter.

Laughter is what they’re after in this sneak peek from #MonstersAtWork, an Original Series, streaming July 2 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/JKxp48UUtq — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 18, 2021

Monsters at Work will take place immediately after the events of the first film, when Mike and Sulley decide to conserve laughter instead of scream. Stepping into this new job of the monster industry are Tylor (Ben Feldman) and Millie (Aisha Tyler), two eager young creatures fresh out of Monsters University.

John Goodman and Billy Crystal will return to voice Sulley and Mike Wazowski, in the spinoff now titled Monsters At work. They will be joined by members of the original voice cast John Ratzenberger (Yeti), Jennifer Tilly (Celia) and Bob Peterson (Roz) and franchise newcomers Ben Feldman (Superstore), Mindy Kaling (Inside Out, A Wrinkle In Time), Henry Winkler (Barry), Lucas Neff (Raising Hope), Alanna Ubach (Coco), Stephen Stanton (Star Wars Resistance) and Aisha Tyler (Archer).

Kaling will voice as Val Little, Tylor’s lifelong friend and confidante; Winkler will give life to Fritz, the scatterbrained boss; Neff will voice Duncan, an opportunistic plumber; Ubach is Cutter, the officious rule follower; and Stanton is Smitty and Needleman, the bumbling custodial team.

Monsters at Work is produced by Disney Television Animation and was developed and exec produced by Bobs Gannaway (Mickey Mouse Clubhouse) with Ferrell Barron on board to produce. Kat Good and Rob Gibbs direct. The series will debut on July 2, 2021.

