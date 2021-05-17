‘Hollywood Stargirl’ Begins Production

Production has begun on the first sequel to a Disney+ original movies Hollywood Stargirl. The sequel to the streamers 2020’s pic Stargirl is now in production.

Director Julia Hart made the announcement via Instagram on Friday. Producer Ellen Goldsmith-Vein also took to Instagram to share the announcement and even gave us a look at the new logo.

Read: ‘Foodtastic’ Disney+ Series to Feature Anthony Mendez

The sequel has Hart returning to the directors chair alongside star Grace VanderWaal. The film follows Stargirl’s (VanderWaal) journey out of Mica into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibility. Also set to star is Elijah Richardson plays Evan, the romantic lead opposite VanderWaal, Uma Thurma a musician by the name of Roxanne Martel, whom Stargirl encounters along her journey and becomes inspired by, and Judy Greer as Ana Stargirls mother. Judd Hirsch will play Mr. Mitchell, one of Stargirl’s new neighbors while Tyrel Jackson Williams will play Terrell, Evan’s older brother and an aspiring filmmaker.

Goldsmith-Vein and Lee Stollman of Gotham Group return as producers while Horowitz will produce for Hart & Horowitz’s company Original Headquarters. Hahn and Spinelli are executive producers. Penn will also act as the new project’s executive music producer.

Jeanne McCarthy and Nicole Abellera are currently casting the movie. The project becomes the first sequel greenlit from a Disney+ original movie. Stargirl is streaming now!

Production is expected to shoot through the Summer in Orange County, California. Hollywood Stargirl will debut on Disney+ next spring.

Related