Hulu Solves the Puzzlebox: ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot Officially Announced

“Pain has a face. Allow me to show it to you.”

Based upon his novella The Hellbound Heart, the Hellraiser series has been a cult favourite within the horror community since the first film debuted in 1987. It has spawned nine sequels, with the latest being released as recently as 2018, books, games, comics, and now, finally, its long-awaited reboot is officially moving forward at Hulu.

He’s a beauty, he’s a grace, but Butterball will tear off your face.

The Hellraiser series follows different unsuspecting humans who unlock a mysterious puzzle box that opens a portal to hell. This portal allows demonic creatures known as Cenobites to enter Earth, harvest humans’ souls, and use them for tortuous experiments. The series is famous for its disturbing imagery, which includes extreme gore and sadomasochistic themes.

READ: ‘M.O.D.O.K’ Non-Spoiler Review: A Goofy Delight for All Marvel Fans

Many filmmakers have delved into the franchise to revitalise it with reboot and remake attempts being stuck in development hell and even scripts for a crossover with Michael Myers of Halloween fame being written and then discarded. Due to these repeated failures, Dimension Films has repeatedly resorted to pushing out straight-to-DVD sequels instead. While there is a TV series in development at HBO Max, there have been no updates since October 2020, when Clive Barker joined as a producer.

But fans of Pinhead and his demonic cenobites can raise their puzzle boxes to celebrate because the long-stagnated Hellraiser reboot is officially going forward at Hulu. David Bruckner (The Ritual) will direct the untitled reboot with Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski writing the screenplay.

There is currently no information on the plot or who will star but be sure to keep your eyes on The Disinsider for more updates!

Source: Bloody Disgusting

Related