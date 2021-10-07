Jamie Clayton to Play Pinhead in Hulu’s ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot

Hulu and Spyglass Media group have found their Pinhead for their upcoming reboot of the cult horror film Hellraiser. David Bruckner (The Night House) is set to direct the feature, that is said to come out later next year.

According to Deadline, Jamie Clayton (Sense8) has landed the lead role of Pinhead in a gendered swapped role played previously by Doug Bradley.

Rounding out the cast are Odessa A’zion (Grand Army) Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why, Ratched) Goran Visnjic (The Boys, ER) Drew Starkey (Outer Banks, Love, Simon) Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Into the Dark), Aoife Hinds (Normal People, Anne Boleyn) and Hiam Abbass (Blade Runner 2049, Succession).

Also boarding as a producer is Marc Toberoff, who with Barker, joins Phantom Four’s David S. Goyer and Keith Levine. Bruckner is helming off a script by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski (The Night House, Super Dark Times) with a story by Goyer.

Based upon his novella The Hellbound Heart, the Hellraiser franchise has been a cult favorite within the horror community since the first film debuted in 1987. It has spawned nine sequels, with the latest being released as recently as 2018, books, games, and comics.

The Hellraiser franchise follows different unsuspecting humans who unlock a mysterious puzzle box that opens a portal to hell. This portal allows demonic creatures known as Cenobites to enter Earth, harvest humans’ souls, and use them for tortuous experiments. The series is famous for its disturbing imagery, which includes extreme gore and sadomasochistic themes.