Disneyland Resort to Allow Guests Outside of California

The Disneyland Resort has been reopened for almost a month. The resort was only allowing guests who are current residents of California. Well, in a couple things are changing for the better.

Earlier today, the company announced that beginning June 15, 2021, the resort will welcome back guests from outside of California. Out-of-state visitors may now begin booking their return to the parks on Disneyland.com. Until June 15, all guests visiting the Disneyland Resort must be California residents visiting in groups no larger than 3 households.

California strongly recommends that guests visiting theme parks be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to visiting. As of now, the resort will still require all guests to wear masks unless you are currently eating or drinking.

The rest of the article is courtesy of the Disney Parks Blog:

As always, our procedures may change as we continue to update our health and safety processes based on guidance from the state of California and local health officials. The latest details to know before you go can be found on Disneyland.com/Updates. We recommend that you check back on the website often, as information continues to be updated.

As a reminder, to enter a theme park, all guests (ages 3 and older) need to have both a ticket and theme park reservation for the same park on the same date. We recently announced a new way for guests to purchase theme park tickets at the same time they make park reservations.

We’re also excited to share an additional update on the theme park reservation system. Beginning today, the booking window for theme park reservations has expanded out to 120 days, allowing guests even more time to plan their return to the resort! Check the theme park reservation calendar for availability.

