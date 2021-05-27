‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Video Game In Development At Square Enix

According to recent reports, the company behind last years Marvel’s Avengers is developing a new game based on the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Journalist Jeff Grubb revealed the news on his YouTube channel.

According to Grubb, “Square Enix is apparently in the works of a Guardians of the Galaxy game; in terms of what that means, what that looks like, I don’t know,”

Marvel’s Avengers has gotten mixed reviews, with most being negative.

No word on if this game title gets revealed at E3 this year, but we’re staying hopeful.

Nothing else was confirmed.

Along with this news, don’t forget (we highly doubt you will) more Guardians content is on the way!

Story details on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are being kept under wraps, but the last we saw the Guardians was at the end of Avengers: Endgame where Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) were joined by Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as they search for Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

At Disney Investor Day, Kevin Feige announced that a Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special would be shot alongside the upcoming sequel to premiere on Disney+ in December of 2022, but no official release date for the actual film has been set.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

Source: Jeff Grubb via YouTube

