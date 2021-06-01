‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Officially Wraps Filming

Marvel Studios has wrapped production on Thor: Love and Thunder. The project had been in production for a little over five months. Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth made the announcement in an Instagram post that features the God of Thunder in amazing shape with director Taika Waititi in his mocap outfit for Korg.

That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!! Chris Hemsworth

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to star Chris Hemsworth, who returns as the titular God of Thunder, alongside Tessa Thompson as the new queen of Asgard, Valkryie, Natalie Portman returns to the franchise as Jane Foster, who will become the Goddess of Thunder, Christian Bale joins the franchise as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, Russell Crowe as Zeus, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Sean Gunn. The Guardian cast members have already completed their filming, which hints at reduced roles. Also set to return are Korg (played by Waititi) and Miek who are said to play pivotal roles in the film.

Details on the project are being kept in Odin’s vault. However, director Taika Waititi did a live stream during quarantine last year of Thor: Ragnarok, and during the stream he shared brand new concept art (which featured some looks at Miek in various business and battle attire and some insane looking Space Sharks) and more details for the fourth installment of the franchise, you can check out those details here.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

