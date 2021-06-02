Disney Animator Phil Young Passes Away

Today, Animation Magazine confirmed the news that Phil Young, legendary Disney animator who worked on films such as Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King, has passed away.

Young worked on a plethora of Disney animated features over the years, beginning in the late 1970s under the tutelage of several of Walt’s Nine Old Men including Ward Kimball, Frank Thomas, Ollie Johnston, Eric Larson, and Marc Davis.

Several of his most notable contributions include his character animation for Mrs. Potts and Chip in Beauty and the Beast, Mufasa in The Lion King, and Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame. He continued to work throughout the late 1990s 2000s on projects such as The Emperor’s New Groove (Kuzco) and Home on the Range, which marked his final project with The Walt Disney Company.

In addition to his work with Disney, he contributed to several projects for other studios, including DreamWorks and Warner Bros.

He passed away early last month from cancer.

Here at The DisInsider, our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Gerta, and his other family and friends.

