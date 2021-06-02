‘Indiana Jones 5’ to Begin Filming Next Week

After years of development and multiple delays, Harrison Ford is breaking out the famous whip once more. According to Deadline, Indiana Jones 5 will begin filming next week at Pinewood Studios in the UK, as well as other locations in the country.

Read: ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Rumored To Take Place In Space, Mads Mikkelsen’s Role Revealed

Just a couple of days ago, a Reddit user shared some set photos of the location, which can below. The trade also reports the cast is already in the UK prepping for next weeks shoot.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but according to a report last week, the fifth installment will take place during the space race of the 1960s. Local reports in the UK also point to a shoot at Bamburgh castle).

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), and Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident, Black Panther) are also set to star. Logan director James Mangold will direct, who took over the job from Steven Spielberg (Jaws) at the beginning of the year. Spielberg is still aboard the project as an executive producer. Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will produce for Lucasfilm, and legendary composer John Williams will return to score.

Indiana Jones 5 will swing into theaters on July 29, 2022.

Related