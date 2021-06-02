Production On Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’, ‘Echo’ Series Could Begin As Soon As Next Year

With WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier complete – and Loki starting up exactly one week from today – it only makes sense that Marvel would further develop its next set of series for Disney+. According to Murphy’s Multiverse, two planned series are already specifically slated to begin production in the first half of 2022.

The first series, Ironheart – which was previously confirmed at Disney Investor Day last year reportedly has a current planned start date of April of next year. While there hasn’t been any official confirmation from the studio, this schedule does make sense considering that the series already has a star (Dominique Thorne) and also recently received a head writer. It’s honestly surprising that production hasn’t already started.

The same can also be said for the second series, Echo. Despite claims that the series was in early development back in March, the series has yet to be announced officially by Disney or Marvel. Heck, the character hasn’t even made her MCU debut yet. However, according to Murphy’s Multiverse, it appears that Marvel is so confident in the character that they’ve fast-tracked production of the series for January, in the hopes of even having it drop in the second half of 2022. Played by Alaqua Cox, the character will first appear in the forthcoming Hawkeye series.

Now, dates and deadlines can change, plus none of this has been officially confirmed by the company, so as always this should all be taken with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, Marvel fans shouldn’t be worried since there’s more than enough content on the horizon.

Source: Murphy’s Multiverse

Related