‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ & ‘American Horror Stories’ Finally Get Release Dates

Hulu dropped a double bombshell of news for the lucky fans of the American Horror Story franchise today with not one but two announcements regarding the release of the tenth season of American Horror Story and the much-anticipated spin-off series!

The promo for American Horror Stories.

American Horror Stories is the new spin-off in the popular horror franchise. It will be similar to the original series except that each of the seven episodes will be their own self-contained series à la The Twilight Zone. Stars slated to appear in the new weekly series include Danny Trejo, Kevin McHale, Evan Peters, and even Paris Jackson.

American Horror Stories will debut on FX on July 15 before being made available on Hulu the very next day.

As for American Horror Story, this tenth season has been subtitled Double Feature and will be the first season to have two separate storylines. Many AHS alumni are set to return, including Frances Conroy, Even Peters, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, and they will be joined by series newcomer, the one and only Macauley Culkin! 😱

American Horror Story: Double Feature will debut on FX on August 25th before being made available on Hulu the very next day.

We’ve got no word on when the two shows will debut internationally just yet, but be sure to keep your eyes peeled on The Disinsider for updates!

