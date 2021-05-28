Everything Coming To Hulu In June 2021
As June fast approaches, a new batch of shows are ready to make their debut on the Disney owned Hulu. This includes Season Two of the LGBT coming-of-age series Love, Victor, season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, and number of hit movies including The Blair Witch Project, The Dark Knight, and Slumdog Millionaire.
Here are all of the series, specials, and movies coming to Hulu in June 2021:
June 1
- American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 premiere
- Housebroken: Series premiere
- Small Fortune: Series premiere
- 50/50 (2011)
- A Most Wanted Man (2014)
- A Perfect Day (2006)
- A Prayer For The Dying (1987)
- The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
- Across The Universe (2007)
- Alive (1993)
- Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
- Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)
- Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)
- Arachnophobia (1990)
- Batman Begins (2005)
- The Big Chill (1983)
- The Birdcage (1997)
- Black And White (2000)
- The Blair Witch Project (1999)
- The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)
- Bloody Sunday (2002)
- Blue Streak (1999)
- The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
- Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011)
- Charlotte’s Web (1973)
- The Company You Keep (2013)
- Conviction (2010)
- Convicts (1991)
- Convoy (1978)
- The Cookout (2004)
- The Dark Knight (2008)
- Desperate Measures (1998)
- Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
- Dragonfly (2002)
- Driven (2001)
- El Dorado (1967)
- Face/Off (1997)
- The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
- The Full Monty (1997)
- Fun in Acapulco (1963)
- Gamer (2009)
- Get Smart (2008)
- Hanging Up (2000)
- Hud (1963)
- The Hustler (1961)
- Jennifer 8 (1992)
- Jennifer’s Body (2009)
- Just Wright (2009)
- Kick-Ass (2010)
- Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)
- Last Chance Harvey (2008)
- The Last House on the Left (2009)
- Little Women (1994)
- The Long Goodbye (1973)
- The Love Letter (1999)
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
- Once Upon A Crime… (1992)
- Ordinary People (1980)
- Places In The Heart (1984)
- Primary Colors (1998)
- Revolutionary Road (2008)
- Richie Rich (1994)
- Rules of Engagement (2000)
- Sabrina (1995)
- Savage State (2021)
- Saving Silverman (2001)
- Scorpio (1973)
- Silence (2016)
- Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
- The Soloist (2009)
- Some Girls (1988)
- Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
- Soul Survivors (2001)
- Still Waiting (2009)
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- Switchback (1997)
- The Time Machine (2002)
- To Die For (1995)
- The Upside (2017)
- Vanity Fair (2004)
- Waiting… (2005)
- Walking Tall (1973)
- Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
- Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)
- Wilde (1998)
- Wings Of Courage (1995)
- Witless Protection (2008)
- Young Adult (2011)
June 2
- America’s Got Talent: Season 16 premiere
June 3
- MasterChef: Season 11 premiere
- A Glitch in the Matrix (2020)
- Night of the Kings (2021)
June 4
- The New York Times Presents: New episode
- Beat Shazam: Season 4 premiere
June 5
- Emergency Call: Season 2 premiere
- Rams (2021)
June 7
- Celebrity Family Feud: Season 7 premiere
- The Chase: Season 2 premiere
- To Tell the Truth: Season 7 premiere
June 8
- The Bachelorette: Season 17 premiere
- Legion of Brothers (2017)
June 9
- The Croods: A New Age (2020)
June 10
- Card Sharks: Season 3 premiere
- Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete season 3
- Trust (2021)
- Two of Us (2019)
June 11
- Love, Victor: Season 2 premiere
- Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete season 5
- Come True (2021)
June 13
- Dragonheart (1996)
- Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)
- Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse (2014)
- Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)
- Not Fade Away (2012)
- Willy’s Wonderland (2021)
June 14
- Rurangi: Complete Season 1
June 15
- Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete season 1
- Alone: Complete Season 7
- Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1
- America Our Defining Hours: Complete season 1
- The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete season 1
- Dance Moms: Complete Season 8
- Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3
- Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7
- Hoarders: Complete Season 11
- Married at First Sight: Complete season 11
- Mountain Men: Complete Season 6
- Swamp People: Complete Season 11
- The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete season 1B
- Born to Play (2020)
- Gone Girl (2014)
- Her Deadly Sugar Daddy (2020)
- Her Name Is Chef (2020)
- Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)
- Nasrin (2020)
- The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)
- The Outside Story (2021)
June 17
- Dave: Season 2 premiere
- Phobias (2021)
June 18
- Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 premiere
- The Hustler: Season 2 premiere
- When Nature Calls: Series premiere
June 20
- The Guilt Trip (2012)
June 21
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete seasons 2 & 3
- Worst Cooks In America: Complete season 4
- Backyard Builds: Complete seasons 1-4
- Big Bucket Food List: Complete season 1-2
- Family Home Overhaul: Complete season 1
- Farmhouse Facelift: Complete season 1
- Home to Win: Complete seasons 1-3
- Home to Win for the Holidays: Complete season 1
- Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete seasons 1-2
- Save My Reno: Complete seasons 1-4
- Hot Market: Complete season 1
- Wall of Chefs: Complete season 1
- Hostiles (2017)
June 22
- Monster Trucks (2017)
June 23
- College Bowl: Series premiere
- Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 premiere
June 24
- An American Haunting (2006)
June 25
- False Positive (2021)
- Making It: Season 3 premiere
June 26
- The Choe Show: Series premiere
June 27
- Safer at Home (2021)
June 29
- Bratz : The Movie (2007)
- Harvie & The Magic Museum (2021)
June 30
- Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)
- Jack Reacher (2012)
- The Sweet Life (2016)