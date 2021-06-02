Rumor: Ludwig Göransson to Score Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’

Pixar Animation Studios is currently in production on their newest original film Turning Red. While not much is known on the project, a new listing via IMDBPro has caught our attention and we thought it would be fun to share the what is there.

Now, it should be noted that IMDBPro is not the most credible source for information but sometimes the site does offer accurate updates to various film and television projects. According to the site, The Mandalorian composer Ludwig Göransson is attached to score Turning Red. Now, this is in no way a confirmation that this happening, but still a fun piece to share as a rumor and should be taken as nothing more than that.

The film introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. And as if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which for a teenager is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda.

Turning Red is directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins (WALL·E). Pixar’s newest feature will hit theaters on March 11, 2022.

