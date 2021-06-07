Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes Set to Star in Searchlight’s ‘The Menu’

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) and Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter franchise) have both found their next project. According to Deadline, both actor are set to join Searchlight Pictures’ dark comedy The Menu.

Read: New ‘Master and Commander’ Movie in The Works at 20th Century Studios

Mark Mylod, who directed some of televisions best series including Succession, Shameless, Game of Thrones, Entourage, will direct. Adam McKay (Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar) will produce through his Hyperobject Industries banner along with Betsy Koch.

The Menu follows a young couple who travel to a remote island of culinary culture to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Taylor-Joy will play one half of the couple. Fiennes is playing the chef.

Will Tracy (Succession) and Seth Reiss (Late Night With Seth Meyers) penned the script. Searchlight’s SVP Production DanTram Nguyen and director of production Zahra Phillips will oversee for the studio.

Anya Taylor-Joy has become a rising star. The actress had her breakout performance in the horror film The Witch. Her performance has led to land high-profile projects including Split, it’s sequel Glass, Emma, The New Mutants, and the aforementioned The Queen’s Gambit. Taylor-Joy will next be seen in Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, followed by Robert Egger’s The Northman. She will also take on the role of Furiosa in George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off origin film centered on the character, who was first played by Charlize Theron.

Ralph Fiennes has been a major player in the industry for 30 years. Movie fans best know the actor for portraying the villain Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise. He’s been a part of major films including Schindler’s List, The Grand Budapest Hotel, In Bruges, The Hurt Locker, Skyfall, Spectre, and Kubo and the Two Strings, just to name a few. The actor will next appear in 20th Century Studios Kingsman prequel The King’s Man, and once again as M in No Time to Die.

Related