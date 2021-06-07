New Look at Josh Peck and His Canine Sidekick in The ‘Turner & Hooch’ Reboot

Today, Entertainment Weekly released brand new images at the upcoming Turner & Hooch reboot. One of the shots is star Josh Peck and his canine sidekick recreating the iconic Tom Hanks poster with his own sidekick. A second image shows Peck and Hooch in the police station ready for their next mission… well sort of. You can check out the two images below.

TURNER & HOOCH “Episode 105” JOSH PECK cr: Disney+

Despite being called a reboot, the upcoming Disney+ series exists in the same universe as the 1989 film of the same name. Peck plays U.S. Marshal Scott Turner, the son of Hanks’ character. Like his dad before him, he inherits as his partner a large, unruly dog that he doesn’t really want, but grows to love. Peck recently discussed the possibility of a Hanks cameo, and what it was like working with the five dogs that played Hooch.

The series also stars Lyndsy Fonseca (How I Met Your Mother), Carra Patterson (Lovecraft Country), Vanessa Lengies (Glee), Anthony Ruivivar (The Haunting of Hill House), Brandon Jay McLaren (The Twilight Zone), Jeremy Maguire (Modern Family), Becca Tobin (Glee), Matt Hamilton (The Actress Diaries), Paul Campbell (Battlestar Galactica) and Cristina Rosato (Little Italy). Reginald VelJohnson, who played David Sutton in the original Turner & Hooch film, will be reprising his role.

The series will also feature McG (The Babysitter) and Robert Duncan McNeill (The Orville) behind the camera and is being produced by Matt Nix, who previously created USA’s Burn Notice and Fox’s The Gifted. It’ll also be one of Disney’s first new series to debut under the updated 20th Television banner where Nix has an overall deal.

Turner & Hooch will premier on Disney+ July 16, 2021.

