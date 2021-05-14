New Details for Disney+ ‘Turner & Hooch’ Series Revealed

Entertainment Weekly just released their summer 2021 television preview. The article is filled with tons of details of some of the most anticipated shows. In the article the site revealed some brand new details on the upcoming Disney+ Turner & Hooch reboot series.

Josh Peck (Drake & Josh) will be stepping into the role of Scott Turner, previously portrayed by Tom Hanks. Not so fast, this U.S. Marshal Scott Turner is in fact the son of Hanks’ character. When asked if we could see Hanks make an appearance in the sequel series, Peck certainly hopes so. Here’s what he had to say:

I’ll milk every resource. Tell him he can have my trailer. Josh Peck

Peck also got candid about his new canine companion played by five different dogs.

You kind of hope they get close to what you want them to do, and then the human actors just adjust to whatever they’re doing, but the dogs and I both work great when it comes to treats. We really bonded in that way.

The series also stars Lyndsy Fonseca (How I Met Your Mother), Carra Patterson (Lovecraft Country), Vanessa Lengies (Glee), Anthony Ruivivar (The Haunting of Hill House), Brandon Jay McLaren (The Twilight Zone), Jeremy Maguire (Modern Family), Becca Tobin (Glee), Matt Hamilton (The Actress Diaries), Paul Campbell (Battlestar Galactica) and Cristina Rosato (Little Italy). Reginald VelJohnson, who played David Sutton in the original Turner & Hooch film, will be reprising his role.

The series will also feature McG (The Babysitter) and Robert Duncan McNeill (The Orville) behind the camera and is being produced by Matt Nix, who previously created USA’s Burn Notice and Fox’s The Gifted. It’ll also be one of Disney’s first new series to debut under the updated 20th Television banner where Nix has an overall deal.

Turner & Hooch will premier on Disney+ July 16, 2021.

