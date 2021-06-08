‘Better Nate Than Ever’ Casts Lisa Kudrow

The upcoming Disney+ musical comedy Better Nate Than Ever has found its first cast member.

Deadline reports that Lisa Kudrow of Friends has joined Better Nate Than Ever, which is being helmed by musical theatre producer Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns, The Little Mermaid remake). Kudrow will be playing Nate’s long-lost aunt Heidi, who helps him along in his Broadway dreams. Despite the Broadway setting, Kudrow will not be singing in the film.

Last month, we exclusively revealed that Better Nate Than Ever would be a Disney+ original, which Deadline has now confirmed. The film is based on the novel by Tim Federle (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), who will also direct the film adaptation.

The story revolves around 13-year old Nate Foster who runs off to New York from Pittsburgh with his best friend Libby to audition for Lilo and Stitch: The Musical (a Broadway production invented for the film). The roles of Foster and Libby have yet to be cast, despite open casting calls taking place earlier this year.

Filming has already began in New York, and a 2022 Disney+ release date for the film is likely.

